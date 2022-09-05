Texas A&M Mourns Loss of Shavez Hart

Shavez Hart Texas A&M
Shavez Hart Texas A&M(Texas A&M Athletics)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ABACO, Bahamas – Former Texas A&M track standout Shavez Hart tragically passed away in North Abaco, Bahamas, early Saturday morning.

“This is so tragic. Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Words can’t describe the loss that the Aggie track & field family is feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Hart competed for Texas A&M from 2013-2015, leaving his mark on the storied program. He ended his career as an Aggie as a ten-time All-American, including winning gold as a member of the 4x400m relay at the 2015 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Additionally, he was a member of four SEC Championship winning relay teams. Individually, he won gold in the 100m (10.12) at the 2015 SEC Outdoor Championships. His name is listed in the Texas A&M all-time top-12 record list eight times across six different events.

Hart helped lead Texas A&M to a third-place finish in the 2014 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

A native of the Bahamas, Hart competed at the 2016 Olympic games in the 100m and 200m. He won a silver medal in the 4x400m relay at the 2016 Indoor World Championships.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

Most Read

Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47.
Bryan Police declare suspicious deaths a double homicide
shooting
One person injured following a shooting in Navasota
DPS is investigating a crash that happened Saturday morning on OSR.
One person killed in crash on OSR
Two people were arrested on Friday after they lead a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper...
Two arrests made after high speed chase that ends in Milam County
Fans experience Aggie Park on the first gameday of the year
Fans experience Aggie Park for the first time on gameday

Latest News

Burton beats Hearne in overtime 6-0
Burton beats Hearne in overtime 6-0
Rockdale drops home opener to Taylor 55-41
Rockdale loses home opener to Taylor 55-41
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)