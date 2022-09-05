Texas A&M Mourns Loss of Shavez Hart

NORTH ABACO, Bahamas – Former Texas A&M track standout Shavez Hart tragically passed away in North Abaco, Bahamas, early Saturday morning.

“This is so tragic. Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Words can’t describe the loss that the Aggie track & field family is feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Hart competed for Texas A&M from 2013-2015, leaving his mark on the storied program. He ended his career as an Aggie as a ten-time All-American, including winning gold as a member of the 4x400m relay at the 2015 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Additionally, he was a member of four SEC Championship winning relay teams. Individually, he won gold in the 100m (10.12) at the 2015 SEC Outdoor Championships. His name is listed in the Texas A&M all-time top-12 record list eight times across six different events.

Hart helped lead Texas A&M to a third-place finish in the 2014 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

A native of the Bahamas, Hart competed at the 2016 Olympic games in the 100m and 200m. He won a silver medal in the 4x400m relay at the 2016 Indoor World Championships.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).