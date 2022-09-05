Two arrests made after high speed chase that ends in Milam County

Two people were arrested on Friday after they lead a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper on a high speed chase.
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were arrested on Friday after they led a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper on a high-speed chase.

According to police, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver passenger car at the northbound intersection of Texas 6 and Old Reliance road after they noticed a defective Hi-Mounted stop lamp and expired registration. The driver, Yuriko Morales, continued to drive and accelerated at a high rate of speed.

The trooper pursued Morales down several streets in Bryan where she ignored multiple stop signs. Morales continued to evade the trooper north of Texas Avenue where she drove erratically while passing cars in the center turn lane. The chase continued into Robertson County where the trooper noticed multiple large black plastic bags being thrown out of the passenger window. Milam County Deputies spiked the vehicle along FM 485 which ended the pursuit.

Morales and the passenger, Edward Rodriguez Gonzales, were taken into custody and transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed approximately 5-8lbs of marijuana, approximately 50 grams of heroine that was individually packaged and a scale. Morales and Gonzales admitted to snorting heroine while evading the trooper.

Morales and Gonzales have been released from St. Joseph Hospital and transported to the Brazos County Jail.

