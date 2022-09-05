Volleyball Hosts Sam Houston Tuesday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena to host the Sam Houston Bearkats on Tuesday.

First serve is set for 5 p.m. and the match is available via SEC Network+ with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

Texas A&M (4-2) went a perfect 3-0 last weekend and won the Fight in the Fort hosted by TCU. Caroline Meuth was named the tournament’s MVP, while Elena Karakasi and Lauren Hogan were named the event’s Best Setter and Best Defender, respectively. Rookie Logan Lednicky also earned a spot on the all-tournament team and was named the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week on Monday for her performance.

Karakasi ranks sixth in the SEC in assists per set (9.35) while Hogan ranks sixth in digs per set (3.76). Meuth is eighth in the league in points per set (4.50) and 10th in kills per set (3.71).

SCOUTING THE SERIES

The Aggies are 31-7-1 all-time against the Bearkats and hold an impressive 16-2 record when playing at home. Tuesday’s contest will be the first meeting between the two programs since 2017 when the Maroon & White swept Sam Houston at Reed Arena.

A&M has won the last six outings against Sam Houston and nine of the last 10. The Aggies have dropped just two sets in the last five meetings, sweeping the Bearkats in 2007, 2010 and 2017.

SCOUTING THE BEARKATS

Sam Houston enters the matchup with a 3-4 ledger, most recently going 1-2 at the Islander Classic, hosted by A&M-Corpus Christi. Offensively, the Bearkats are led by Madison Dyer, who is averaging 3.58 points per set and hitting at a .299 clip. Hannah Baker has a team-best 112 digs for Sam Houston, averaging 4.67 digs per set.

