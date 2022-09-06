Aggies announce dates for two fall exhibition games

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies play a pair of exhibition games on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park this fall, baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Tuesday.

The Aggies host Lamar on Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m. The Maroon & White welcome Sam Houston for a game on Friday, October 28 at 5 p.m. The contest against the Bearkats is the night prior to A&M’s football game against Ole Miss.

Admission is free to both games at Blue Bell Park.

The fall games allow Aggie fans an opportunity to take their first look at the 2023 squad which features 14 returning letter winners and a host of newcomers.

The Maroon & White are in their second season under Schlossnagle. A two-time National Coach of the Year, Schlossnagle led Texas A&M to an SEC Western Division title and the program’s seventh College World Series appearance in his first year in Aggieland.

Ol’ Sarge’s charges won two games at the College World Series, their first wins in Omaha since 1993.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M baseball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieBaseball.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.