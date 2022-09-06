Atlantic heats up, Pacific system could bring relief to US Southwest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a surefire forecast for an “active” hurricane season (which could still happen - we’re four days away from the average peak of the season), much of the summer has been puzzlingly quiet.

When we flipped the calendar over to September, things started swirling. Since Danielle formed ahead of Labor Day weekend, Earl, at the moment, appears destined to stay away from the US mainland, though interaction with Bermuda is possible later this week.

There are two more areas worth watching, both very far from the US. One, a cluster of showers and storms just west of the Cabo Verde Islands, which will continue to move northwestward in the open Atlantic. Another wave still on the African coast will continue moving westward over the next week, and some development is possible. All in all, for many, the tropics look to remain quiet for the next several days at least, especially those of us bordering the Gulf of Mexico.

In the Pacific, however, Hurricane Kay continues to strengthen as it moves northwestward toward the Baja Peninsula. Though the NHC has not ruled out a Baja landfall, the center of circulation may remain just to the west of the peninsula over the course of the work week. Tropical storm force wind and heavy rain will be seen from Cabo San Lucas all the way up the peninsula through the end of the week, and there’s a potential some of this remnant moisture will feed into the American Southwest, and even Southern California, bringing potential relief from record heat and dry air.

