Be Remarkable: Dedric Grimes and his son use foundation to give back to hometown

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Dedric Grimes is not only a father in his family but he’s a father figure for the entire community.

Mr. Grimes has a non-profit organization called the Like Father, Like Son Foundation and they host and sponsor many events in and around his hometown of Calvert throughout the year.

He’s hosted an Easter in the Park where they have an annual egg hunting, basket giveaways as well as bikes and other toys.

There’s also a Mother’s Day event and a Father’s Day event where they provide roses for mothers and activities for children to do with the fathers.

During the brutally hot summer, he hosted a fan event to help keep residents cool, and in August he hosts a school supply giveaway that includes backpacks, shoes, and clothes.

In September, the organization hosts an event called Calvert Day where they invite the community to get together for a fun day in the park he’s known for doing giveaways and helping others during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Grimes told us his son Jordan is his motivation and together they’ve been working for years hosting these events and with each one, they’re making our community a better place to live and that’s what the Be Remarkable campaign is all about. He’s also a counselor at EveryDay Life Corp and has been employed with the Texas Youth Commission for more than eight years after receiving his B.S. in Criminal Justice from Prarie View A&M University.

Grimes was nominated for the Be Remarkable award by Shundrea Flentroy.

“As you can see, he’s very active in the Brazos Valley and although these events began in Calvert, he and his son have been blessed and fortunate enough to expand throughout the Brazos Valley,” said Flentroy.

After picking up his $500 Be Remarkable award check, he immediately turned around and purchased six pairs of shoes for kids.

KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Dedric Grimes with this week’s Be Remarkable Award.

Be Remarkable airs on News 3 at 6 p.m. every other Monday and is proudly sponsored and made possible by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

