Bryan Fire Department kicks off training series

Bryan Fire Department conducts training at Thompson Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.
Bryan Fire Department conducts training at Thompson Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.
By Hope Merritt
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Fire Department kicked off their annual hazardous materials training at the Thompson Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.

Public Works offered their facility to BFD in order to be fully prepared for all facets of a hazardous situation.

Lieutenant Jason Traeger said every part of this training series is meaningful to his team because they don’t get to practice what to do in these circumstances often.

“Today we had two things going on at the event. We have the hot zone which is where we are simulating a chlorine spill and chlorine leak. Afterwards, they come up here and do what we call a decon. They’ll spray [themselves and the gear] and scrub down to make sure they get the hazardous material off,” said Traeger.

Bryan Fire Department said even though the training looks realistic, there is no danger to the public.

The hazardous training will continue until Sept. 8.

