Casarez Named SEC Men’s Runner of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Eric Casarez was crowned with the Southeastern Conference Men’s Runner of the Week honor, the league announced Tuesday morning.

Casarez, a junior, ran to a second-place finish in the Cowboy Preview 5k, leading his team to a third-place finish over sixth ranked Tulsa. His time of 14:55.3 on the hilly course was the fastest season opener of his career.

The weekly honor marks the second of his career and first since receiving it on September 28 of last year.

Casarez and the Aggies next compete at Dale Watts Cross Country Course on September 16 to host the Texas A&M Invite.

