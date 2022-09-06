C.C. Creations doubles production, creates jobs with new campus

This new facility will allow them to print around 50,000 shirts daily and 15 million annually.
By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The state’s leader in screen print and embroidery is growing. C.C. Creations broke ground on their new 210,000-square-foot Legacy Campus production facility Tuesday morning.

The company already prints around 25,000 t-shirts daily. This new facility will allow them to print around 50,000 shirts daily and 15 million annually.

Employees of C.C. Creation will also be working in better conditions. The company says production should increase by at least 20% because the production facility will be air-conditioned. Employees will also be receiving upgraded break rooms and employment enhancement areas.

C.C. Creations Legacy Campus is expected to begin production by the end of 2023.

