C.C. Creations doubles production, creates jobs with new facility

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The state’s leader in screen print and embroidery is growing. On Tuesday morning, C.C. Creations broke ground on their new 210,000-square-foot Legacy Campus production facility.

The company already prints around 25,000 t-shirts daily. This new facility will allow them to print about 50,000 shirts daily and 15 million annually. With the new expansion, C.C. Creations will become one of the three largest screen print and embroidery companies in the nation.

“C.C. Creations has always been a big part of our community. For this expansion to over double the size of their warehouse and all the wonderful design that are in the building it’s going to be an incredible addition to the community,” said BCS Chamber of Commerce President & C.E.O Glenn Brewer

Employees of C.C. Creation will also be working in better conditions. The company says production should increase by at least 20% because the production facility will be air-conditioned. Employees will also be receiving upgraded break rooms and employment enhancement areas.

Part of our legacy at the legacy campus is being able to give back. This gives us a facility where our employees will be able to work in an air-conditioned facility, be able to have a quality of life within the production facility and the output that we’re doing, and it just gives us something to hang our hats on in our industry in being one of the leaders and innovators in how we do our business,” said C.C. Creations Owner & C.E.O Kenny Lawson

The new facility will be located at 619 Capitol Parkway in Bryan. C.C. Creations Legacy Campus is expected to open by the end of 2023.

