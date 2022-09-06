Chef shares quick, delicious school lunch recipes any parent can make

The executive chef and owner of Little’s Lunches recommends school lunches having protein,...
The executive chef and owner of Little’s Lunches recommends school lunches having protein, starch, vegetables and fruit.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Schools have resumed, but the stress of knowing what to put in your kid’s lunch may still remain. Chef Glenn Huggins of Little’s Lunches in Bryan believes school lunch preparation doesn’t have to be a long process, but it’s important to have a well-balanced lunch and snacks to keep kids full throughout the day.

Huggins recommends lunches have protein, starch, vegetables and fruit. For kids who don’t like vegetables, the chef says by adding it to their lunch daily, they’ll eventually try it and eat more of it.

“We just slowly acclimate kids to new vegetables and new fruits, and it really pays off in the long run,” Huggins said.

When it comes to snacks, Huggins says it’s important to look at the calories and health benefits they contain. For example, snacks with added sugars give a false feeling of being full. Some healthy snacks he recommends are Greek yogurt with a small amount of honey, string cheese with a serving size of Ritz crackers and apple sauce with pretzels.

The Little’s Lunches owner recommends packing two snacks; one for the mid-morning and one for the afternoon. Snacks like cookies should be avoided because they can hinder kids from eating their lunch if they consume the snack before their lunch period.

“If the whole lunchbox is well rounded and healthy, you know that’s what they’re getting,” Huggins said. “They’re not going to just eat the cookies and leave the main course in there and then skip snack altogether.”

Below are some lunch ideas Huggins recommends for those on the go. The chef said they can be made with ingredients many already have in their homes.

Turkey and Cheese Rollup

Ingredients:

  • Tortilla
  • Sliced turkey
  • Sliced cheese
  • Optional: mayo

Lo Mein

Ingredients:

  • Carrots
  • Green Peas
  • Garlic Powder and salt
  • Soy sauce
  • Honey
  • Optional: brown sugar
  • Pasta

