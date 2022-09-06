From the ground up: Using social media as a tool for agriculture

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Social media is a tool that has changed the world. Now agricultural leaders are using it to engage with the next generation of farmers and ranchers.

“Reaching them at the high school level those FFA and those 4-H kids, those leaders that are coming up through that are going to be the next leaders of the beef industry and helping them not only engage with consumers and other ranchers to tell that beef story,” says Texas Beef Council VP of Beef Resources Jason Bagley.

The Texas Beef Council is also getting help from people who have some of the biggest followings in the food industry.

“We work with food influencers, we work with culinary experts and take them out to ranchers, to feed yards, to packing plants and help them understand what beef production is, so they can be that first-hand knowledge and be kind of that third party that can reach out to those consumers,” says Bagley.

The Texas Beef Council says they want to use every resource possible to help tell the story of beef production.

