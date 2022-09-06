Knoxville company recalls beef jerky products due to possible listeria concerns

A food company is recalling some of its beef jerky products due to possible listeria...
A food company is recalling some of its beef jerky products due to possible listeria contamination.(USDA)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The United States Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that the Magnolia Provision Company, Inc. issued a recall regarding its beef jerky products, due to possible contamination of listeria monocytogenes.

The Knoxville company recalled all beef jerky items that were produced on Aug. 25.

The company advises avoiding consumption of the Beef Jerky Experience Chop House Style Prime Rib flavored beef jerky that displays an expiration date of Aug. 25, 2023.

The products recalled have an establishment number of “8091″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

USDA says the items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment reported that it received confirmation from its third-party lab that a product contact surface sample returned positive for listeria.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47.
Bryan Police identify victims in double homicide investigation
Two people were arrested on Friday after they lead a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper...
Two arrests made after high speed chase that ends in Milam County
Lately, one neighbor has noticed increased traffic past her home. This is confusing for her...
Neighbors concerned with lack of information after double homicide in Bryan
Officials tell us two people have been confirmed dead.
DPS investigating deadly crash on U.S. 77
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
C.H. Yoe High School football coach arrested for DWI

Latest News

FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at federal...
New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office
Tuesday Night Weather Update 9/6
Tuesday Night Weather Update 9/6
The renovated Capital Punishment Facility as seen from the witness room. The firing squad chair...
Judge rules firing squad, electric chair unconstitutional in South Carolina
It takes place on the first Tuesday of October
Planning a party for National Night Out 2022