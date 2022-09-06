Law enforcement stepping up patrol during Labor Day travel rush

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Millions of Americans are traveling home after the long Labor Day weekend.

This holiday weekend, 32% of Americans said in a AAA survey they would be traveling, with about 12% of them going 50 miles or more. With so many people on the roads, the risk of dangerous drivers or crashes can increase significantly.

Early estimates suggest that the higher number of people on the roads this Labor Day will surpass other years, possible in part because of falling gas prices and ongoing issues with air travel.

As Labor Day comes to an end, law enforcement agencies across the Lone Star state are on a mission to ensure that everyone can return to their destinations safely.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz says the increased law enforcement presence on Texas roadways is part of the DPS Operation Care Initiative.

“We try to have all our troopers out there on the roadways to decrease crashes, decrease DWI,s and to be out there for general safety,” said Ruiz.

Sgt. Ruiz says the campaign is more than just handing out citations and warnings. He says it’s about saving lives.

“Texas hasn’t had a deathless day since September 2001 so that’s what we’re trying to do out here. We’re trying to be out here as much as we can to stop those violations to make sure everybody’s being safe,” said Ruiz.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety during the 2021 Labor Day holiday, Troopers issued 52,227 citations and warnings. This included 4,397 citations for speeding; 882 seat belt and child safety restraint citations; 929 citations for no insurance; and 245 warnings and citations for move over, slow down violations. DPS also had 222 DWI arrests, 229 felony arrests, and 116 fugitive arrests.

AAA spokesperson Daniel Armbruster says it’s statistics like those that make the Labor Day holiday weekend one of the more dangerous and deadly times on Texas roads.

“When you look at the statewide data for texas, last labor day was a very deadly weekend, that labor day weekend of 20-21 was very deadly because of alcohol-impaired driving and crashes as a result of that,” said Armbruster.

The Texas Department of Public Safety offers these tips while celebrating the Labor Day Holiday.

Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you’re consuming alcohol.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

Drive defensively , as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

Know your route before beginning your trip.

Don’t drive fatigued . Allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.

On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only . Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

If you can Steer It, Clear It : If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm of a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, you’re violating the law.

Don’t cut in front of large trucks , and try not to brake quickly in front of them, if possible. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

Check your vehicle to make sure it’s properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.

Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you’re traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit wherever you’re traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas

