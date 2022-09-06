Men’s Tennis garners five ITA Preseason Rankings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team garnered five Intercollegiate Tennis Association Preseason Rankings, the organization announced Tuesday.

Noah Schachter led the Maroon & White with highest ranking in singles at No. 19. The Wesley Chapel, Florida, product finished his 2022 season with All-Southeastern Conference First Team honors. Schachter posted a 17-23 mark in singles play and a 14-7 record in doubles action with Kenner Taylor. UCF transfer Trey Hilderbrand ranked No. 50, while Raphael Perot is No. 72.

Texas A&M received preseason rankings with two doubles teams. Schachter and Hilderbrand are No. 25, while Perot and Taylor are No. 45. Despite not having played as a pair in a collegiate match, Schachter and Hilderbrand have claimed two ITF Futures doubles titles over summer.

