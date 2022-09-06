Planning a party for National Night Out 2022

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out is an annual event that gives people the opportunity to meet their local law enforcement and discuss issues facing their communities.

Officer David Simmons with the College Station Police Department joined News 3 at Noon on Tuesday, September 6 to talk about this year’s event.

National Night Out will take place Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Bryan, College Station, Brazos County and at Texas A&M University.

Parties can be simple or elaborate, but the main goal is to get the neighborhood together.

Community members interested in organizing and hosting a block party in a College Station neighborhood should contact Officer Bill Snell with the College Station Police Department’s Community Enhancement Unit. Ofc. Snell can be reached at 979-764-2607 or wsnell@cstx.gov. The form to register parties can be found at www.cstx.gov/nno.

Community members interested in organizing and hosting a block party in a Bryan neighborhood should contact Sgt. Chad Hanks with the Neighborhood Enforcement Team. Sergeant Hanks can be reached at 979-209-5300 or hanksc@bryantx.gov. Participants can register their party by emailing Sergeant Hanks or visiting the Bryan Police Department website at www.bryantx.gov/police.

Community members interested in organizing and hosting a block party in Brazos County should contact Deputy David Wilcox with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. Dep. Wilcox can be reached at 979-361-4906 or dwilcox@brazoscountytx.gov.

Students on the Texas A&M University campus are invited to a community gathering at the Student Services Building from 6 to 8 p.m., hosted by the University Police Department and the Department of Residence Life.

