Sam Houston motivated after season-opening loss to Texas A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - After Sam Houston opened up its football season with a 31-0 loss to Texas A&M, the Bearkats will have their home opener this Saturday against Northern Arizona.

Despite getting shutout, there were some bright spots that the Kats took away, particularly their defensive line able to hold A&M to only 110 rushing yards. The Bearkats aren’t used to the feeling of losing, and even though it was against one of the top teams in the country, they’re using that feeling as field and are motivated to get back on track.

”We’re not really dwelling on that game,” Sam Houston running back Dezmon Jackson said. “We’re really ready for this game. I think we’ll come out much hungrier starting off 0-1. We’ve got to get that bad taste out of our mouth,” Jackson added.

“In the locker room postgame, there was no moral victory,” explained Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler. “Our kids were like, if we played cleaner we could’ve won that game. That was our mentality. The only way to get back on track is to practice really hard, to prepare mentally really, really hard, to take care of your bodies, and then come out Saturday and compete at a high level,” Keeler added.

Last year Sam Houston beat Northern Arizona on the road 42-16. The Kats and Lumberjacks will face off at 6:00 p.m. this Saturday at Bowers Stadium.

