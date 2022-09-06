Sam Houston motivated after season-opening loss to Texas A&M

Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston State Football(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - After Sam Houston opened up its football season with a 31-0 loss to Texas A&M, the Bearkats will have their home opener this Saturday against Northern Arizona.

Despite getting shutout, there were some bright spots that the Kats took away, particularly their defensive line able to hold A&M to only 110 rushing yards. The Bearkats aren’t used to the feeling of losing, and even though it was against one of the top teams in the country, they’re using that feeling as field and are motivated to get back on track.

”We’re not really dwelling on that game,” Sam Houston running back Dezmon Jackson said. “We’re really ready for this game. I think we’ll come out much hungrier starting off 0-1. We’ve got to get that bad taste out of our mouth,” Jackson added.

“In the locker room postgame, there was no moral victory,” explained Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler. “Our kids were like, if we played cleaner we could’ve won that game. That was our mentality. The only way to get back on track is to practice really hard, to prepare mentally really, really hard, to take care of your bodies, and then come out Saturday and compete at a high level,” Keeler added.

Last year Sam Houston beat Northern Arizona on the road 42-16. The Kats and Lumberjacks will face off at 6:00 p.m. this Saturday at Bowers Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47.
Bryan Police identify victims in double homicide investigation
Two people were arrested on Friday after they lead a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper...
Two arrests made after high speed chase that ends in Milam County
Lately, one neighbor has noticed increased traffic past her home. This is confusing for her...
Neighbors concerned with lack of information after double homicide in Bryan
Officials tell us two people have been confirmed dead.
DPS investigating deadly crash on U.S. 77
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
C.H. Yoe High School football coach arrested for DWI

Latest News

Burton beats Hearne in overtime 6-0
Burton beats Hearne in overtime 6-0
Rockdale drops home opener to Taylor 55-41
Rockdale loses home opener to Taylor 55-41
Texas A&M remains No. 6 in Week Two AP poll
Casarez Named SEC Men’s Runner of the Week