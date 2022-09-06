Texas A&M remains No. 6 in Week Two AP poll

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football rankings for Week Two of the season. Texas A&M stayed put at No. 6 after beating Sam Houston 31-0 in the season opener.

The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with eight teams in the Top 25. Alabama remains at No. 1 and Georgia moved up to No. 2 after a dominating win over Oregon. After the Aggies, Florida makes its debut in this year’s poll at No. 12. Arkansas is ranked No. 16 with Kentucky at No. 20, Ole Miss at No. 22 and Tennessee comes into the rankings at No. 24.

AP Top 25 - Week Two
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Texas A&M
7. Oklahoma
8. Notre Dame
9. Baylor
10. USC
11. Oklahoma State
12. Florida
13. Utah
14. Michigan State
15. Miami
16. Arkansas
17. Pittsburgh
18. NC State
19. Wisconsin
20. Kentucky
21. BYU
22. Ole MIss
23. Wake Forest
24. Tennessee
25. Houston

