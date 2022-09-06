Treat of the Day: 200 Bryan ISD Student Ambassadors recognized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At Tuesday’s Bryan ISD Board Meeting, 200 Bryan ISD Student Ambassadors were recognized.

Students talked about spreading the word about good things happening in Bryan ISD.

They also expressed support for Uvalde CISD and the Uvalde community as they started their first day of school.

Uvalde CISD had a delayed start of the school year to increase safety measures following the shooting at Robb Elementary that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

200 Bryan ISD Student Ambassadors were recognized at today’s Bryan ISD Board Meeting!



They talked about spreading the word about all the good things happening in Bryan ISD & expressed support for Uvalde CISD & the Uvalde community as they start their first day of school today. pic.twitter.com/blNBiIxhXv — Bryan ISD (@BryanISD) September 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.