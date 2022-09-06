Treat of the Day: 200 Bryan ISD Student Ambassadors recognized

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At Tuesday’s Bryan ISD Board Meeting, 200 Bryan ISD Student Ambassadors were recognized.

Students talked about spreading the word about good things happening in Bryan ISD.

They also expressed support for Uvalde CISD and the Uvalde community as they started their first day of school.

Uvalde CISD had a delayed start of the school year to increase safety measures following the shooting at Robb Elementary that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

