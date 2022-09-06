Waco Police Department searching for missing woman

52-year-old Shana Milus has been missing since August 29, 2022
52-year-old Shana Milus has been missing since August 29, 2022
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is searching for Shana Milus who has been missing since August 29, 2022.

The 52-year-old was last seen in near the 1100 block of 62nd Street in Waco.

Milus was last wearing a yellow shirt, black pants, and multi-color shoes with a black Dollar General Bag and a black and white purse.

Waco PD says Milus is hard of hearing so it is difficult to communicate with her.

If you happen to see Milus you are asked to please call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or 9-1-1.

