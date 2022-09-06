Women’s Tennis earns five ITA Preseason Rankings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s tennis team earned five Intercollegiate Tennis Association Preseason Rankings, the organization announced Tuesday.

Carson Branstine led the Aggies with the highest ranking in singles at No. 9. Branstine, an Orange, California, native garnered ITA Singles All-America honors and was named the ITA Texas Region Rookie of the Year after posting a 17-9 record in 2022. Others receiving singles rankings include sophomore Mary Stoiana at No. 58 and Jayci Goldsmith at No. 109.

In doubles, Branstine and Goldsmith rank No. 21. The dynamic duo pair up after playing on separate doubles teams in 2022. Goldsmith posted a 35-7 record with Tatiana Makarova, while Branstine registered a 21-3 mark with Stoiana.

Ranked No. 9 in the Freshman/Newcomer preseason rankings is Mia Kupres. The Edmonton product comes to the Brazos Valley as one of the top elite players in junior international tennis. Her current UTR of 10.93 equals the highest from an incoming signee since the Aggies signed Jeanette Mireles in 2021. Kupres holds a career-high No. 95 ITF World Junior Ranking as well as a personal-best WTA Pro Ranking of 1312.

ITA Preseason Rankings

Singles

No. 9 – Carson Branstine

No. 58 – Mary Stoiana

No. 109 – Jayci Goldsmith

Doubles

No. 21 – Branstine/Goldsmith

Freshman/Newcomer

No. 9 – Mia Kupres

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.