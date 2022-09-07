2 crashes back up traffic on Highway 60

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic is at a near standstill on Highway 60 after two separate crashes happened Wednesday evening.

First, a Kia Forte hydroplaned and a Ford F150 crashed into the Kia, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A 2010 Cadillac then stopped because of the first crash, with a 2019 Chevy Equinox also stopping behind the Cadillac. Then a Dodge Journey crashed into the Equinox and was pushed into the Cadillac, DPS said.

Currently, there’s no word on any injuries.

