2 crashes back up traffic on Highway 60

(WALB)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic is at a near standstill on Highway 60 after two separate crashes happened Wednesday evening.

First, a Kia Forte hydroplaned and a Ford F150 crashed into the Kia, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A 2010 Cadillac then stopped because of the first crash, with a 2019 Chevy Equinox also stopping behind the Cadillac. Then a Dodge Journey crashed into the Equinox and was pushed into the Cadillac, DPS said.

Currently, there’s no word on any injuries.

