Aggie soccer battles TCU Thursday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies look to extend their season-opening unbeaten string to seven matches when they battle the TCU Horned Frogs in Thursday’s 7 p.m. contest at Ellis Field.

The Aggies have matched the program bests for both fewest goals allowed through six matches (1) and most shutouts through six matches (5). Texas A&M allowed just one goal through six matches in 2018. The Maroon & White pitched shutouts in five of the first six matches in both 2018 and 2019.

Texas A&M owns wins against McNeese (8-0), Sam Houston (6-0), New Mexico State (2-1) and Illinois (1-0). The Maroon & White also have 0-0 road draws at Clemson and Ohio State.

TCU (3-2-1) is ranked No. 16 in by TopDrawerSoccer.com. Texas A&M (4-0-2) is slotted No. 21 by United Soccer coaches and No. 25 by TopDrawerSoccer.com.

Texas A&M has had 11 different players find the back of the net through six matches. MaKhiya McDonald leads the squad with four goals and is the only player to record a brace in 2022 with her two goals against McNeese. Kate Colvin and Sawyer Dumond have two goals apiece. Others to notch goals are Sydney Becerra, Carissa Boeckmann, Quinn Cornog, Georgia Leb, Macy Matula, Mia Pante, Karlina Sample and Jai Smith.Since the Aggies fired up the program in 1993, Texas A&M is 13-1-0 against the Horned Frogs, but TCU won the most recent meeting, 2-1 last season.

Texas A&M toppled then-No. 3 TCU, 1-0, during their elongated 2020-21 season with Lauren Geczik scoring in the 57th minute and Kenna Caldwell making three saves in goal. Prior to that, the teams last two matches came in the NCAA Tournament with the Aggies beating TCU, 1-0, in a first round match in Fort Worth and, 2-0, in a second round match in Knoxville in 2018.

TCU’s two goals in last year’s meeting snapped an eight-match shutout streak for A&M in the series stretching from 1999 to spring 2021.

The match is available on SEC Network + with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call. Audio is available on 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio also available in the 12th Man Mobile app.

