Brazos Valley Gives to host annual fundraising effort with $1 million goal

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives is hosting an 18-hour online giving event next month to raise money and awareness for area nonprofits.

”All this money goes directly to these nonprofits,” Julie Porter, Brazos Valley Gives Co-Chair, said. “By doing this, large and small nonprofits are lifted up together because all ships rise together.”

The event takes place on Oct. 18 and more than 125 nonprofits are participating.

“We want to lift up all those who really add quality of life to our community,” Porter said.

It’s not too late for organizations to sign up. The deadline to start registration is Friday, Sept. 9.

The goal is to raise $1 million to give back to the nonprofit community.

“We all know with inflation that cost of living is really high and everyone is struggling, so even a $10 gift, they are able to stretch it and go a long way,” Porter said.

Registration can be found on the Brazos Valley Gives website.

