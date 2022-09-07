Houston County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.
Miguel Alejandro Zuniga was last seen on camera at 1:49 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office located at 700 South 4th St. in Crockett. He was in custody for drug related charges.
He is a 5-foot-6 with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey pants and a white t-shirt.
Authorities say to call 9-1-1 immediately if you think you may have seen this man.
