Bryan City Council votes to decrease tax rate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The city of Bryan held a special City Council meeting on Tuesday and one popular topic on the agenda was the new tax rate proposal.

A tax rate of $0.62900 per $100 valuation was proposed by the city of Bryan going into the City Council meeting. Since the proposed tax rate is greater than the no-new-revenue tax rate of $.594252, this means the city of Bryan will increase property taxes for the 2022 tax year.

Councilman Bobby Gutierrez led the group to a six to one vote on a tax cut. This means there is now a proposed tax rate that is lowered by half a cent.

Gutierrez told KBTX he wanted one cent decrease but said he respects some councilman changing their decision to switch over to a tax decrease versus staying the same or increasing.

“I proposed a one cent tax reduction, but I’m telling you there are some really good arguments [by the opposing councilman],” said Gutierrez.

Councilman Gutierrez said he respects his other councilmembers needs for their areas as they discuss changing the tax rate for 2022.

“We need to make sure we are leaving it better than we found it,” Gutierrez said. “We want to make sure we have a little bit of surplus. We can’t just say here’s our crystal ball and everything’s fine.”

Mayor Karl Mooney said one factor brought into discussion during today’s meeting is the impacts of inflation on our economy with a new tax rate.

“Ultimately Gutierrez and the other councilman agreed to a half cent cut in the tax rate and acknowledged that we could handle inflation and still get our capital projects done for the city of Bryan,” Mayor Mooney said.

The 2022 tax rate won’t go into effect until after its second and final reading on Sep. 13.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.