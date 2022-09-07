Bryan ISD, city leaders working on solutions needed for rezoning new transportation facility

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD leaders met Tuesday to update board trustees on pending and in-progress bond projects and to review zoning maps for its new maintenance and transportation complex.

Bryan ISD has faced some challenges while trying to get the recently purchased property located on FM 2818 and Leonard Road zoned for the new facility.

Bryan ISD leaders went before the City of Bryan’s Planning and Zoning Commission in early august to submit zoning maps recommended for approval by the City of Bryan’s Planning& Development team. During that meeting, the commission rejected the plan and made suggestions for Bryan ISD to make before resubmitting.

Fast forward to early September Bryan ISD went back before the commission but wasn’t pleased with the changes. During the September meeting, commissioner leaders asked for more time to consider the proposal. Commissioners cited that the land would be better for commercial and retail use.

“As a taxpayer, as a parent, I would like for that to be used for the highest investment use which is tax revenue that helps BISD and helps the city of Bryan and therefore helps my kids that are in BISD,” said Chairperson Leo Gonzalez.

Commission members also cited traffic as a contributing factor. In Tuesday’s presentation, Bryan ISD leaders presented a timeline in which they say a traffic study was submitted to the city in 2021.

“We’re not seeking to delay for the sake of delay I promise you that,” said Commissioner Joseph Rodriguez. “I want to read that traffic impact study. I want to know that in 15 or 20 years I’m not going to be sitting at that light god willing saying who in the heck put a bus barn right here in the middle of the busiest intersection in Bryan?”

Bryan ISD officials say they’re eager to resolve the issue with the zoning commission.

“We are in the process of just going through the rezoning changes due to us taking ownership in June and we’re just working through those, through the rezoning process with the city of Bryan,” said Bryan ISD director of construction and energy. ”It’s really just making sure that both the city and the school district that the land use is deemed in the best possible use for future development for Bryan ISD in particular as the district grows down the years.”

School officials will meet with the zoning board on September 15 where they say they’re optimistic a solution can be reached.

“We’ve had a very good collaboration between the city of Bryan and Bryan ISD and we look forward to continuing our collaboration on this project and future projects that come down the road for us,” said Buckner.

Bryan ISD’s full presentation can be viewed below.

The planning and zoning meeting from September 1, 2022 can be viewed below.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.