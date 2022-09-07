Bryan ISD hopes to reassure fears about safety at schools

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Uvalde students returned to class Tuesday, but this school year there were new safety features like cameras and fencing on campus.

Safety seems to be on everyone’s minds. Ron Clary, Bryan ISD’s Director of Maintenance & Operations, joined First News at Four to discuss how the district is prioritizing safety.

A directive came down from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) requiring all schools in the state to do an exterior door audit. Over the summer, Bryan ISD found that all doors were functioning properly. Clary credits this to good maintenance. He says starting in the next few weeks, the state will be doing random audits to ensure that schools did the required improvements over the summer. Districts are also required to do a weekly audit of their exterior doors--something the state will also be checking up on.

Ginger Carrabine, the Bryan ISD Superintendent, was chosen by the TEA Commissioner to be on their safety task force. She was one of 15 Superintendents to be selected.

“Safety and security has always been at the forefront of what we do in our district,” said Clary.

While there may be more awareness after what happened in Uvalde, Clary explained that safety procedures were already in place. He says they have always had a law enforcement presence on their campuses.

Sgt. Jerrett Williams, a Bryan ISD School Resource Officer, was not available for an interview but he sent in a statement saying “I would like to highlight how BISD approved the School Resource Unit to have additional presence at all of BISD campuses.”

According to Sgt. Williams, all of the School Resource Officers are certified ALERRT 1 trained and four of them are ALERRT instructors.

“We are prepared for these circumstances/events as evident in our response to the tragedy at Kent Moore Cabinets,” added Sgt. Williams.

It’s important for students and faculty to always be aware of their surroundings. The district has an app called B-Safe where people can anonymously report any danger.

