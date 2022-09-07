Downtown Quiet Zone project construction creates shipping problem for a family-owned business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Downtown Bryan business is currently wondering what’s next after construction prevented supplies from being brought into their shop.

The String and Horn Shop opened its doors nearly three decades ago when Paul and Susan Rieger bought the space on North Main Street and East William J Parkway in 1994.

Since the store opened, their love for the city of Bryan, specifically the ambience of Downtown Bryan, grew rapidly. The String and Horn Shop is known for its European style instrument pieces, along with their specialty repair shop.

Recently, they’ve been enduring issues they’ve never had to deal with before. As The Quiet Zone started making headway back in 2021, the access to the back alleyway to the shop only grew harder to access due to the new barriers by the entrance.

City officials said The Downtown Quiet Zone project was made to minimize the noise of trains passing through the city. This construction process includes new traffic signals, crossing gates, raised medians and extra curbs. The construction has several phases and won’t be fully finished until 2025.

Paul Rieger told KBTX he is pleased that the city is improving the quality of Downtown Bryan but said the added barriers limiting in and out points to his back alley way has led to multiple trucking companies declining his shipments.

“Its all understandable,” said Rieger. “But for us, it creates a conundrum because we have shipments that come in and our shipments really have no way to get in. If we have these big 50 foot trailer semi’s coming through and the only place we have to load and unload is in the back alley way... At this time, it’s virtually impossible to get any sort of shipment in unless they park far down William J Bryan Parkway.”

