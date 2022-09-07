Earl becomes second hurricane of the Atlantic season

It is forecast to become the first major hurricane of the 2022 season
Earl was officially upgraded to hurricane status Tuesday evening.
Earl was officially upgraded to hurricane status Tuesday evening.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There were two active hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday night. By 7 p.m, Hurricane Hunters investigating Earl found sustained wind of 80mph, enough to upgrade the system from a tropical storm to hurricane status. Here were the details of the system as the classification was made:

Maximum Sustained WindMovementLocationMinimum Pressure
80 mphNorth at 6 mph550 miles south of Bermuda985mb

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda, although the system is expected to pass just south of the island Friday morning. The current movement due north will gradually turn to the north-northeast Thursday. Hurricane-force wind extends 30 miles out from the center of Earl. Tropical-storm-force wind extends 125 miles from the center. While the center of the storm will miss the island, the wind field is expected to increase significantly.

Earl is forecast to become the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season by Thursday or Friday. According to the National Hurricane Center:

Later this weekend, Earl will interact with a mid-level weather system in the Northern Atlantic. It will likely have the thunderstorm activity associated with it stripped away, causing a rapid decline in intensity. There are no direct impacts expected on the United States coastline.

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS

The peak of hurricane season arrives Saturday, September 10th. As of Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center was issuing forecasts for Category 1 Hurricane Danielle. It is expected to become an extratropical system in the colder waters of the Northern Atlantic through the weekend. Heavy rain and high wind may impact Ireland next week as the remnants continue east.

Tropical Weather Outlook as of 7pm Tuesday
Tropical Weather Outlook as of 7pm Tuesday(KBTX)

A tropical wave was displaying disorganized showers and thunderstorms near the Cabo Verde Islands, west of Africa. A tropical depression could form in a few days as it moves west-northwest at 15 to 20mph. Afterward, upper-level wind is expected to become less conducive for development. No immediate impacts to the United States coast are expected within the next two weeks.

A second tropical wave was located over Western Africa Tuesday night, forecast to emerge offshore into the eastern Atlantic Wednesday or Thursday. Some slow development may occur as it drifts west-northwest.

There are no immediate tropical concerns for the Texas or Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

