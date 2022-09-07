Rotary Club of College Station partners with BCS Public Libraries to host event to promote literacy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Rotary Club of College Station is hosting “Go Wild with ROAR” in partnership with BCS Public Libraries. ROAR stands for ROtary And Reading.

“What ROAR does is we pair two Rotarian volunteers who read aloud to children and they participate in a craft that is related to the books they read,” Cherrie Pullium, Rotary Special Projects Chair, said. “Go Wild with ROAR is what is going to kick off the new children’s reading program.”

The event will take place at the Clara Mounce Library in Bryan on Sept. 24.

“We will have animals, we will have games, reading, and giveaways of books for families that attend,” Bea Saba, BCS Library System Director, said. “It’s all about literacy. It’s the starting point of vocabulary and children learning to love reading aloud.”

Families can come and go anytime from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

