Terminal at Austin Airport without power, delaying flights indefinitely
Barbara Jordan Terminal without power and no ETA of restoration
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early morning travelers are in the dark at Austin Bergstrom Airport thanks to a power outage at the airport’s lone terminal Wednesday morning.
All flights are delayed indefinitely, thanks to the outage. The airport’s official Twitter account says crews have been dispatched to troubleshoot the outage and try to get the lights back on, but as of 6:30am Wednesday morning, officials do not have an ETA of restoration.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.