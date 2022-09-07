Terminal at Austin Airport without power, delaying flights indefinitely

Barbara Jordan Terminal without power and no ETA of restoration
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early morning travelers are in the dark at Austin Bergstrom Airport thanks to a power outage at the airport’s lone terminal Wednesday morning.

All flights are delayed indefinitely, thanks to the outage. The airport’s official Twitter account says crews have been dispatched to troubleshoot the outage and try to get the lights back on, but as of 6:30am Wednesday morning, officials do not have an ETA of restoration.

