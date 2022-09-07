Texas A&M’s Men’s Basketball conference schedule announced

By Evan Roberts
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team learned its 18-game 2023 conference slate and begin play Jan. 4, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday.

The Aggies’ home schedule includes contests against LSU (Jan. 7), Missouri (Jan. 11), Florida (Jan. 18), Vanderbilt (Jan. 28), Georgia (Feb. 4), Auburn (Feb. 7), Arkansas (Feb. 15), Tennessee (Feb. 21) and Alabama (March 4).

Additionally, the Maroon & White face Florida (Jan. 4), South Carolina (Jan. 14), Kentucky (Jan. 21), Auburn (Jan. 25), Arkansas (Jan. 31), LSU (Feb. 11), Missouri (Feb. 18), Mississippi State (Feb. 25) and Ole Miss (Feb. 28) on the road.

The SEC Tournament is slated for March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for the upcoming 2022-23 men’s basketball season can be purchased online at www.12thmanfoundation.com.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).

