Texas Leadership Summit coming to Brenham

Katie Aupperle
Sep. 6, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Registration is open for the Texas Leadership Summit at Brenham High School.

“It’s really a grassroots movement,” Tim Webb, founder and board member, said. “It’s an opportunity to learn how to apply our Christian principles that helped found this nation and the great state of Texas. It’s the birthplace of Texas, Brenham, so what better place to focus on reviving leaders where leadership began.”

Speakers include Dr. Ben Carson, Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Kayleigh McEnany, 33rd White House press secretary; Bob Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods; Will Witt, host of PragerU; and Rick Scarborough of Recover America.

“These are individuals who are very passionate about their faith, very passionate about leadership and so these individuals will be there speaking on that day to represent the four pillars of our community which is church, government, business, and education,” Webb said. " We believe that at the local level, that is going to be where we find solutions to bring change about in our communities.”

The summit will be October 8th starting at 8 a.m. Tickets are $99.

“The price of the ticket includes a meal for the day,” Webb said. “There are also opportunities to volunteer. Our desire is to have four other events this year.”

You can register for the event online.

