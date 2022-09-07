Treat of the Day: Centerville Firefighter relearns to walk on prosthetic leg after being hit by 18-wheeler

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Colton Adams is one of the two Centerville Firefighters who was hit by an 18-wheeler while responding to a crash on I-45.

He lost his leg in the accident, but now he’s relearning to walk with his prosthetic.

Adams asks if you see an emergency vehicle, please slow down and move over for your safety and the safety of our first responders.

