Treat of the Day: Tiniest Texans Top Gun tribute
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott & White Health dressed up the Tiniest Texans in tribute to Top Gun.
They dressed up twins Alaina and Evan.
“These Tiniest Texans have been on a mission, Great Balls of Fire, to liberate Texas from this brutal summer. With adorable smiles, cool costumes, and lower temperatures, we can’t help but to feel happier,” Baylor Scott & White said.
They say their mission is a success and they can’t wait to see what the future is going to be.
