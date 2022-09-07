Treat of the Day: Tiniest Texans Top Gun tribute

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott & White Health dressed up the Tiniest Texans in tribute to Top Gun.

They dressed up twins Alaina and Evan.

“These Tiniest Texans have been on a mission, Great Balls of Fire, to liberate Texas from this brutal summer. With adorable smiles, cool costumes, and lower temperatures, we can’t help but to feel happier,” Baylor Scott & White said.

They say their mission is a success and they can’t wait to see what the future is going to be.

