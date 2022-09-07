Yulkeith Brown forgot about planned TD celebration after scoring Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team won its season opener in shutout fashion over Sam Houston and the 12th Man should not be alarmed that the Aggies looked pretty plain doing it.

That was certainly by design by Jimbo Fisher. The head coach not wanting to show a lot in the opener if he didn’t have too.

Of the offense’s four touchdowns, three came through the air averaging 57 yards.

Yulkeith Brown getting things started on the 66 yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.

The Miami, Florida, product says back home that TD catch has made him pretty popular in the shadow of the Hurricanes who the Aggies will face on September 17th.

“In my town I’m like the neighborhood hero,” said Brown during the team’s media availability. “So like to me that was amazing! Finally seeing the crowd and letting them know who I am and just looking at them. I promise you I had a celebration in my mind since last year and I forgot about it as soon as I scored,” laughed Brown.

Maybe we’ll get to see that celebration dance when he scores again. The Aggies will host Appalachian State Saturday at 2:30. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Aggies will host Appalachian State Saturday at 2:30. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

