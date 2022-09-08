Aggies host Ragin’ Cajuns Friday

By Shelby Hild
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball continues its non-conference slate on Friday when it hosts the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns inside Reed Arena. First serve is set for 6 p.m. and the match is available via SEC Network+ with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call.

LAST TIME OUT

Texas A&M extended its win streak to four with a sweep of Sam Houston on Tuesday at Reed Arena. For the first time in 2022, Texas A&M saw three Aggies reach double-digit kill figures led by reigning Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week Logan Lednicky, who finished with 18. Madison Bowser tallied a career-high 10 kills, while newcomer Caroline Meuth added 13.

Rookie Ifenna Cos-Okpalla led the defensive charge with a team-best seven blocks, while both setters, Nisa Buzlutepe (11) and Elena Karakasi (30) each recorded double-digit assists.

SCOUTING THE SERIES

Friday will be just the third meeting all-time between the two programs, as the Aggies came out on top in 1977 and 2002. The victory 20 years ago was a five-set thriller that saw A&M seal the final frame, 15-9, at home in front of the 12th Man.

SCOUTING THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

Louisiana’s 4-2 ledger to start the year features a pair of five-set victories over Eastern Michigan and UTSA. Outside hitters Kelsey Bennett and Coco Gillett were named to Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference selections, as Louisiana was just one of four programs to earn multiple honors.

Currently leading the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns is Bennett, who has a team-high 82 kills (3.42 kills per set) and 99 digs (4.12 digs per set) in 24 sets played.

