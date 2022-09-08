Award-winning entrepreneur with Down Syndrome speaks during Bush School’s 25th Anniversary Celebration Week 

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University’s Bush School of Government & Public Service welcomed John Cronin and his father Mark X. Cronin, founders of John’s Crazy Socks, to the College Station campus on Thursday.

John Cronin, who has Down Syndrome, teamed up with his father to start the world’s largest sock store. One of their goals was to show what people with differing abilities like John, could do.

“All of this because John couldn’t find a job leaving high school and said ‘if I can’t find a job, I’m going to create one,’” Mark Cronin said. “He’s the one that came to me and said, ‘Dad, we should sell socks.’ That little idea that we bootstrapped starting in December of 2016 is now the world’s largest sock store.”

The company gives 5% of its earnings to Special Olympics; many of its products raise money for charity partners such as the National Down Syndrome Society and the Autism Society of America.

In celebration of the Bush School’s 25th Anniversary, John’s Crazy Socks created three unique sock designs to honor President Bush.

John and Mark talked about their encounters and friendship with President George H.W. Bush.

After reading a story about President Bill Clinton giving a pair of colorful socks to President Bush, John Cronin decided to send a box of his company’s socks to the former president’s office. That prompted Bush’s office to reach out for additional socks. John sent a pair of Down Syndrome Superhero socks which he designed.

“John had become sock buddies with the former president,” Mark Cronin said.

Bush then sent John Cronin a pair of socks and a letter that said “We knew that people with disabilities like Down Syndrome are capable of doing amazing things if they are given the opportunity. You are a wonderful example of what Americans can do despite the challenges that they face. We are proud of all that you have accomplished.”

President Bush continued to show his support many other times after that as well.

“When Mrs. Bush passed away, his office called and said the president and the family wanted to wear socks to honor her commitment to literacy so he sent him socks,” Mark Cronin said. “Those socks and others we have to honor President Bush raise money for the Barbara Bush Family Literacy Foundation.”

Mark Cronin also says when the president signed the Americans with Disabilities Act, it changed their lives.

“That changed the world for millions of people like my son,” Mark Cronin said. “Without that, there would be no John’s Crazy Socks.”

The socks designed to honor President Bush will be available for purchase in the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

There are also thousands of other socks for sale online.

