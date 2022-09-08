Bryan looking to bounce back against Brenham

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings continue a three week road portion of their schedule as they travel to Brenham on Friday.

The Vikings are coming off a 21-14 loss at Huntsville. They were down two scores early, but battled back to tie the game.

Head Coach Ricky Tullos says they had chances to win the game, but need to clean up costly mistakes as district play approaches.

“We didn’t play a clean game and made our mistakes, but early on in season that’s part of playing,” Head Coach Ricky Tullos said. “You want to start peaking at the right time as you approach districts and clean up the mistakes. That was a learning lesson for us. We came back Monday and went back and worked on things we made mistakes on. Hopefully you get them fixed and you move forward.”

Brenham is 1-1 on the season and coming off a big 42-7 win against Belton. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Cub Stadium.

