College Station City Council to discuss proactive rental inspections at Thursday meeting

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At their meeting on Sept. 8, the College Station City Council will hear from renters and apartment managers about what some of the options are for proactive rental inspections.

News 3′s Donnie Tuggle, who has been keeping up with this story, joined First News at Four to discuss the pros and cons of the idea.

For renters, the property is usually only inspected after a complaint from the tenant, but with proactive inspections apartments would be inspected routinely to identify issues to ensure the health and safety of the residents.

Inspections would focus on anything that would make a home unsafe. According to Tuggle mold is one of the biggest complaints, but issues with smoke detectors, appliances, heating and air systems, and hot water heaters would also be looked at.

Proactive rental inspections may be met with a few obstacles though. Tuggle predicts the number of apartments in the city combined with the number of inspectors is going to be an issue.

“There’s just too many apartments to be inspected,” he explained. “Then there’s the timing. We live in a college town. There’s thousands of students moving in and out with short notice and all at one time, so there’s no way these inspections can be done in a timely manner.”

There’s also the issue of the price tag.

“You can bet that the costs associated with these inspections will eventually be passed onto the renter,” said Tuggle.

For any residents who do have problems with mold or broken appliances, Tuggle advises renters always keep a paper trail.

“You should put your request in writing and be sure to take any pictures or videos with dates and times if a repair isn’t done in a timely fashion.”

It’s essential that residents continue to keep up with rent though. Tenants should follow up with property management, and if the problems persist, they can reach out to law enforcement agencies or groups like the Bryan College Station Apartments Association.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search warrant for the Ella Street home lead police to seize several firearms.
High speed chase in Navasota leads to 3 arrests
Five vehicles were involved in two separate crashes Wednesday on Highway 60 in west Brazos...
Two crashes back up traffic on Highway 60 in Brazos County
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says Miguel Zuniga has been arrested in Corsicana.
UPDATE: Escaped inmate from Houston County found in Corsicana
The Quiet Zone project in Downtown Bryan.
Downtown Quiet Zone project construction creates shipping problem for a family-owned businesses
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes

Latest News

Donnie Tuggle joined First News at Four to discuss the pros and cons of this idea
Proactive Rental Inspections being discussed in College Station
George Bush Presidential Library - New Mandela Exhibit
George Bush Presidential Library and Museum exhibits, events, and movie series
Representatives from 13 countries were at TEEX Emergency Operations Training Center and...
Multiple countries represented at TEEX, training for nuclear power plant emergencies
The fiery crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near FM 2193.
Man killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County