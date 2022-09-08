College Station looks to make it back to back wins as it host Temple Friday

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars (1-1) were able to pick up their first win of the year last Friday against Nolan Catholic.

The 52-7 victory was pretty one sided and while the Cougars played well, they will get a pretty good idea of just how good they are as unbeaten Temple (2-0) comes to town.

Certainly Stoney Pryor would like to see his team start a winning streak heading into its off week, but more importantly is figuring out what they doing well and what needs more work.

“Especially in non-district. That is what we want,” said Pryor.

“We need to be is exposed because if we have stuff that is not working right, we need to figure that out now so that will have the bye week to get it fixed before we head into district. And if there is stuff that we are successful in that is also some thing we need to hang our hat on because we are able to do it against the quality program like Temple,” concluded the Cougars first year head coach.

After a bye week next Friday the 9th ranked Cougars will open up championship play against Leander at home. Friday’s game against Temple will kickoff at 7:30 at Cougar Field.

