CSPD Chief host meeting to address concerns of Northgate business, bar owners

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station Police Chief Billy Couch is set to meet with concerned Northgate bar and business owners Wednesday night.

The meeting comes after the College Station City Council received a presentation from Chief Couch in late August addressing his concerns about crime and public safety in the Northgate District.

Chief Couch shared crime data and call logs collected over the past three years during his presentation. He stated that the residential population and licensed bars in Northgate contributed to the crime in the city.

In the presentation, Chief Couch also noted that the 31 bars in the Northgate District draw in more than 10,000 people during peak time which in turn increases the number of calls for service and crime in the area.

According to data released by the department, law enforcement responded to over 10,000 calls in the Northgate Entertainment District in 2021, surpassing equally populated areas of the city including Century Square, Post Oak Mall, and University Drive East.

Of the 10,920 calls CSPD responded to, more than 10,000 occurred during the night when primarily only bars are open. Data shows the calls for service resulted in 473 arrests in 2021. CSPD expects the number of arrests in Northgate will exceed 500 this year.

“The call volume is going up, the call types are getting worse and it’s getting more dangerous,” said Couch. “We feel like we need to make some changes in that area to regain that safety and put some strategies in place for some long-term planning.”

Northgate business owners previously expressed their concerns about the presentation.

“I think it was a one-sided presentation against the bars on Northgate which really surprised me,” said Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill owner Barry Ivins. “I think Northgate is an asset to the city, not a liability and the presentation was definitely one-sided like we’re a liability to the town.”

As it related to bar-specific changes Chief Couch is proposing an ordinance that will require cameras within bars, removing outdoor speakers and dining boxes, and checking patrons for weapons upon entry to bars. He says these changes will help reduce the load on officers on patrol in the area.

Wednesday’s meeting lasted just over three hours. Business owners say the discussions were engaging.

“It’s the exact same thing this time maybe the last call thing was added on which hadn’t been discussed previously. I’ve only been a manager out here for three years. I’ve been attending them for about five. It’s the same thing over and over again. I hope to see some change with the flow of traffic but other than that it’s just the same stuff that’s been going on for the past five years.,” said Katie Faulkenberry, General Manager of Logie’s on Campus. "

“Changing last call was briefly discussed,” said Faulkenberry. “Every single person in that room is very strongly against that including myself,” said Faulkenberry.

