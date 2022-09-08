Fisher says Haynes King is Aggie offense’s last line of defense

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In Haynes King’s first game back since suffering a season ending leg injury against Colorado nearly a year ago the Texas A&M sophomore quarterback had a record setting performance. throwing for 364 yards and 3 touchdowns against Sam Houston.

The issue from last Saturday’s game was a pair of interceptions that tarnished his return.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher was quick to point out after the game against the Bearkats how King didn’t let his misguided throws affect his next attempts.

While this is King’s third year in the program, the Longview product has 5 interceptions on 66 attempts.

Now not all of the picks he’s credited with are his fault, but he’s learning that he shoulders a lot of responsibility on offense.

“You’re their mother and what is it that your mother does? Clean everything up around you,” said Fisher. “When some guy makes a mistake and things aren’t right you’re getting out of that play and going onto the next read and that take some time to see. He’s got to get game experience and be in the saddle and see it but at the same time he made tons of plays (on Satruday),” added Fisher.

“You’d rather say whoa than giddy up. OK you can say he threw some interceptions, but you can sit there and not make plays! He made a ton of plays. I mean big plays and that’s what you’ve got to do,” wrapped up Fisher.

Jimbo likes Hayne’s aggressive style on the field. The last A&M quarterback to throw a pair of 60 yard touchdown passes in a game was Ryan Tannehill back in 2011 against the Baylor Bears.

