FM 2818 delays clear up, work still happening in area

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday morning commuters were stuck in bumper to bumper traffic on FM 2818 near the Wellborn ramp.

Contractors were switching traffic on the road and finishing some restriping for the Wellborn ramp, but it took longer than expected according to Bob Colwell, Bryan district’s TxDOT public information officer.

The area was freed up around 9:30 a.m., but some work is still happening. Colwell says the project should be done around noon.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search warrant for the Ella Street home lead police to seize several firearms.
High speed chase in Navasota leads to 3 arrests
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says Miguel Zuniga has been arrested in Corsicana.
UPDATE: Escaped inmate from Houston County found in Corsicana
Five vehicles were involved in two separate crashes Wednesday on Highway 60 in west Brazos...
Two crashes back up traffic on Highway 60 in Brazos County
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47.
Bryan Police identify victims in double homicide investigation

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
Molly Talbott shares Brookshire Brothers gameday experience
Molly Talbott shares Brookshire Brothers gameday experience
Shemar Turner makes Brookshire Brothers exclusive burger the 'Head Turner'
Shemar Turner makes Brookshire Brothers exclusive burger the 'Head Turner'
Shemar Turner gives outlook on football season
Shemar Turner gives outlook on football season