FM 2818 delays clear up, work still happening in area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday morning commuters were stuck in bumper to bumper traffic on FM 2818 near the Wellborn ramp.

Contractors were switching traffic on the road and finishing some restriping for the Wellborn ramp, but it took longer than expected according to Bob Colwell, Bryan district’s TxDOT public information officer.

The area was freed up around 9:30 a.m., but some work is still happening. Colwell says the project should be done around noon.

