George Bush Presidential Library and Museum exhibits, events, and movie series

By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - September is off to a busy start at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

Marketing and Communications Director Amy Raines joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday, September 8 to discuss upcoming events.

“Mandela: The Official Exhibition” is now open through April 2023. Admission is $9.

The Mark K. Updegrove Book Event: Incomparable Grace is September 14 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

In honor of Constitution Week, the Bush Museum Storytellers Guild is hosting historical impressionist Peter M. Small as President George Washington. The Storytelling event is September 20 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m.

The final movie of the Summer Film Series will be “The Princess and the Frog”. It’s happening by the pond on September 23 at 7 p.m.

For more information, go to bush41.org.

