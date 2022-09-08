Man killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Washington County man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 105 west of Brenham, according to DPS.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near FM 2193.

Troopers say Justin Jervan Thomas, 35, of Chappell Hill died when the car he was driving left the roadway, steered into a ditch and hit a concrete culvert and caught fire.

Troopers say Thomas was the only person in the 2008 Buick LaCrosse and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Editor’s note: This is a separate crash from another that happened Thursday morning also on Highway 105 near Brenham.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.