Man killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County
The fiery crash happened on Highway 105 around 10:45 p.m. near FM 2193.
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Washington County man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 105 west of Brenham, according to DPS.
The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near FM 2193.
Troopers say Justin Jervan Thomas, 35, of Chappell Hill died when the car he was driving left the roadway, steered into a ditch and hit a concrete culvert and caught fire.
Troopers say Thomas was the only person in the 2008 Buick LaCrosse and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
Editor’s note: This is a separate crash from another that happened Thursday morning also on Highway 105 near Brenham.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.