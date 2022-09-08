Multiple car burglaries in Bryan after Labor Day weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police reported multiple vehicle burglaries in several Bryan neighborhoods today, and they believe the crimes started over Labor Day weekend.

When holidays like Labor Day roll around, authorities said its common for thieves to come out and try to tug on people’s car doors. On Sept. 7, Bryan PD received six reports of vehicle burglaries which all happened in different areas in Bryan.

The south Bryan areas hit were in close proximity to each other. The 4100 Block of Wellborn Rd., 3900 Block of College Main St. and the 4400 Block of Old College Rd. were targeted.

Bryan PD told KBTX the closeness of those burglaries could mean the suspect, or suspects, could have been on foot.

The other locations affected were the 1200 Block of E. 31st., 2900 Block of Hillpoint Dr. and the 3900 Block of E. 29th St.

Things like purses, wallets and other miscellaneous items were stolen from the vehicles.

Sgt. Broddrick Bailey with the Bryan Police Department said with holidays coming up soon, it’s important for community members to seek preventative measures.

“The big holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, a lot of time people are out of town for a week or two,” said Bailey. “So, the apartments might get hit, the homes might get hit, maybe you could have a neighbor watch your home for you? Or have the police take close patrol of your home if you’re going to be out of town for an extended period of time.”

Sgt. Bailey said they did take a couple of suspects into custody for these burglaries.

If you have any information on these cases, please contact Bryan Police Department at (979) 209-5300.

