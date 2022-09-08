A new flu season approaches as the country is largely without pandemic era precautions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Flu season is approaching amid nationwide battles with COVID-19 and Monkeypox. Mary Parrish with the Brazos Valley Health District joined First News at Four to share Bryan-College Station health updates as well as how everyone can avoid work and school absences.

While the Health District encourages everyone to get an annual flu shot, there are certain groups of people who are at higher risk of getting sick or are more likely to get a serious case. Parrish strongly recommends seniors get vaccinated because they are more likely to have serious complications, and she points out not to forget about kids. She says even though they may be young and healthy, the flu can still present complications for young children as well.

“When you think about it, there are a bunch of different bugs going around. Now if you can protect your child from the flu and having to miss school and you taking off work, then you should definitely get your child vaccinated,” advised Parrish.

She says people often get their flu shots towards January and February when there are huge spikes in flu cases, but it’s best to get the vaccine earlier in the season.

Experts have been monitoring what’s been going on in the southern hemisphere to make predictions about how the flu season will be. According to Parrish, it’s too early to make any big predictions.

“What we do know is that when people were wearing masks and staying very vigilant about hand hygiene, we actually had some strains of the flu go extinct because people were taking great care of themselves,” she said.

As far as COVID, the next bivalent boosters are becoming available this week. Parrish says the Health District has ordered these new boosters.

“It’s just a matter of time when they roll in,” Parrish said.

Other than COVID and flu vaccines, Parrish advises adults should talk to their doctors about getting shingles and pneumonia vaccines.

