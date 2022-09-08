Oil well fire Tuesday evening sends large plume of smoke into sky

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An oil well fire Tuesday evening on the west side of Brazos County sent a large plume of thick, black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles away from the site of the blaze.

It happened on Charlotte Lane near Leonard Road.

The Brazos County Precinct 4 Fire Department responded to the blaze along with mutual assistance from other agencies.

No injuries were reported and it’s unclear how it started.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.