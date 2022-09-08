Oil well fire Tuesday evening sends large plume of smoke into sky

No injuries were reported and it’s unclear how it started.
Smoke from Tuesday's fire could be seen from the Texas A&M University campus.
Smoke from Tuesday's fire could be seen from the Texas A&M University campus.(Image courtesy: Chi-Jui Chen)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An oil well fire Tuesday evening on the west side of Brazos County sent a large plume of thick, black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles away from the site of the blaze.

It happened on Charlotte Lane near Leonard Road.

The Brazos County Precinct 4 Fire Department responded to the blaze along with mutual assistance from other agencies.

No injuries were reported and it’s unclear how it started.

